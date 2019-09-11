Near deadly chase for a Fall River County deputy

NEAR OELRICHS, S.D. (KELO) — A chase in western South Dakota nearly turned deadly for a Fall River county deputy.

It wasn’t long after deputy Kyle Maciejewski arrived at work Sunday that he was called to help the highway patrol. There was a possible pursuit and the suspect was headed toward Oelrichs.

“There is a bridge just East of Oelrichs and he wanted me to set up spike strips there and so I crossed the bridge, pulled my patrol car off to the the side of the highway and got my spike strips out,” Maciejewski said.

As he was pulling the strips across the road, the suspect showed up and swerved directly toward him.

“I had to jump, dive into the ditch, out of the way so he didn’t run into me and he ended up running into the rear of my vehicle. After that I had picked myself up out of the ditch and I looked over and I let the highway patrolman know I was okay and to focus on the suspect vehicle, which I had noticed a trail of fire leading to the front of his vehicle,” Maciejewski said.

Deputies and the highway trooper were able to pull the suspect out of the burning vehicle to safety.

“Personally I don’t think any pursuits are good but when it winds up like that one did, it’s a good deal,” Sheriff Bob Evans said.

“All I remember was I was in the ditch, I picked myself up and yeah it was, it was a scary moment that’s for sure,” Maciejewski said.

A scary moment that left a lasting impression on everyone involved.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries later that night. Fall River County officials say if you see law enforcement setting out spike strips, stop your vehicle and do not try to go around.