SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum revealed the North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State Dakota Marker Football Rivalry Bobblehead.

The bobblehead commemorates the longtime football rivalry, which has been called the Dakota Marker Series since 2004.

Each bobblehead costs $50 dollars.

SDSU vs. NDSU is the 17th-oldest rivalry in NCAA Division One college football.

NDSU leads the all-time series, but SDSU has won the last four matchups.

The game kicks off tomorrow at two p.m. central time.