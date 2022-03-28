RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Momentum is growing in Rapid City after several marches, news conferences and a class-action lawsuit was filed in regards to actions at the Grand Gateway Hotel.

Tribal leaders, city leaders, and businesses are speaking out following racist comments on social media.

“The energy is definitely here. We are feeling the energy of the marches that happened, the statements that came out with tribal leaders, our city leaders so there is definitely a lot of momentum right now. I don’t believe it’s like this anger, it’s more energy of wanting change, to make a stance and to push that forward,” Sunny Red Bear, Director of Racial Equity at NDN Collective, said.

The Perkins restaurant which is connected to the Grand Gateway Hotel released a statement on Monday saying:

“For more than 40 years, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has served as a staple in the Rapid City community for families, coworkers and friends to gather. Above all else, our top priority is providing all of our guests with a warm, welcoming and safe environment to enjoy a homestyle meal and spend quality time together. The Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Rapid City is independently owned and operated by Northcott Hospitality, and statements made by the Grand Gateway Hotel do not represent our beliefs or business practices. It is against Perkins core values to discriminate against any guest or employee— equality, inclusion and respect of one another remain integral to our culture. Due to the close proximity, guests of Cheers Sports Bar, a business connected to the Grand Gateway Hotel, had access to Perkins menu. In light of recent events, Perkins has since pulled their menus from Cheers Sports Bar as their business practices and beliefs do not match those of Perkins. We will continue to support the community that has supported us with guests and employees for 40 years. We do so in our actions, as well as our words. On Saturday March 26th, we provided over 300 box lunches to our community during the protest.”

Julie Roettger, the President of Northcott Hospitality with Perkins, says the business supports the community that it has been serving for over 40 years.

NDN Collective has several plans to ask the judge for an injunction against Grand Gateway to keep them from violating civil rights. The organization will be boycotting the business and other businesses owned by the Uhre family and working to address racism in the community.

“I think it is just time that somebody takes a stance and that we show how powerful we can be when come together collectively,” Red Bear said.

KELOLAND News reached out to one of the owners of Grand Gateway Hotel who says he will not be speaking at this time.

Last Wednesday, a post on the Cheers Lounge Facebook page addressed the comments saying in part: It is sorry if some members of its community reacting with thinking and quote “said things that don’t reflect the values of Cheers, The Hotel, or our customers.”

It goes on to say, they are committed to being a welcoming, inclusive place for everyone. That post has since been deleted.