NDN Collective’s CEO shares why halting construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline was the right decision

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — President Joe Biden’s executive order halted work on the Keystone XL Pipeline in January. While some opposed the idea, many celebrated it.

Nick Tilsen is the CEO of NDN Collective, which is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to building indigenous power through grants and loans.

“We also raise awareness and fight for advocacy of indigenous people. The things that directly affect the livelihood of indigenous people. Like things like the pipeline,” Tilsen said.

Tilsen says the Keystone XL Pipeline caused more issues than benefits.

“This is one of those situations where the economic impact of this pipeline on our communities is so minor and small compared to the risk in which we take,” Tilsen said.

Tilsen says some of those risks include: worsening climate change, affecting waterways and the threat to tribal sovereignty.

“There’s always this auspice too that those of us that are against the pipeline that somehow we are against job creation and economic development when the reality is we are for economic development and housing and job creation but we want to see those things align with our values,” Tilsen said.

Tilsen says one of the falsehoods of the pipeline was that it would create a lot of jobs and revenue.

“It’s absolutely not true. A pipeline like this creates a whole bunch of super short term jobs. Most of those jobs aren’t for people here in South Dakota, most of those people are coming from outside of the state,” Tilsen said.

While the president’s order may have been a surprise to some, Tilsen says cancelling construction on the pipeline was expected.

“When you fight for people to get into office you expect them to make actions in a reflection of what helped you get there. That’s what keeping them accountable is about. So it wasn’t a big surprise to us. It would have been a shocking surprise if he didn’t,” Tilsen said.

At a roundtable in Phillip, South Dakota, earlier this week, Representative Dusty Johnson sat down with local businesses who are being negatively impacted by the cancellation of the pipeline.