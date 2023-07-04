RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier Tuesday in Rapid City the NDN Collective held a March and Rally on Kansas City Street.

The march was an advocation against police violence and systemic racism.

“We would like to stop the killing of Indigenous people by police. We would like to stop the over-criminalization of protests. We would like to see security resource officers out of the schools. We would like to see more support for Native children in the schools. More solutions beyond, you know, criminalizing them,” NDN supporter Tom Swiftbird said.

The NDN Collective saw support from over a dozen different organizations for this March and Rally.