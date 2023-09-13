PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Mandan, North Dakota, woman has been sentenced for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance into central South Dakota.

Sarah Jahner Clifford,45, was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in federal prison on September 11, 2023. She was also arrested for possession of firearms.

From January 2021 through July 2022, Clifford was involved in an extensive drug conspiracy with several other people to distribute and sell methamphetamine around the central South Dakota area. This distribution area also included the Cheyenne River Sioux Indian Reservation and Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation.

Clifford is a felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. At the time of her arrest, she possessed several firearms including a pistol and shortened shotgun.