SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — North Dakota lawmakers want high schools to include one unit of computer science or cyber security before a student graduates.

The class wouldn’t be required in addition to the current curriculum. The state superintendent of public instruction would also provide money to schools, job centers, and libraries to provide cybersecurity courses for adults as well.

If approved, school districts in North Dakota would need to create a plan for teaching cybersecurity and computer science by July of next year.