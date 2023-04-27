BISMARCK, N.D. (KELO) — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum vetoed a bill that required public libraries to screen sexually explicit material from kids.

The governor says the bill goes too far in criminalizing potential disagreements over which material is considered harmful to kids.

The latest version of the bill called for charging a person with a misdemeanor for willfully displaying sexually explicit material to kids.

The Senate already voted to override the veto — the bill now heads to the house floor for a similar vote.