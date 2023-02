SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill in North Dakota would ban MRNA technology in vaccine development.

MRNA technology is what lead to COVID-19 vaccines being developed so quickly by Pfizer and Moderna.

Supporters of the bill say people are suffering devastating effects from the vaccines.

However, a doctor from Sanford spoke in opposition to the proposal, saying MRNA vaccines are overwhelmingly safe.