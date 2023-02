SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A week after the South Dakota legislature killed a bill to ban public schools and libraries from giving obscene materials to minors, North Dakota is now discussing a similar piece of legislation.

Senate Bill 23-60 aims to control obscenities in libraries. If passed, school districts and public libraries would be required to have safety policies in place to prevent access to obscene content.

There would also be a penalty if a facility does not comply with the policies.