NCAA Tournament starts Thursday with “First Four” games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League will be well represented at the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The men start Thursday with “First Four” games, while the women tip off Sunday. The entire men’s bracket will be contested in Indiana, while the women will play in Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was the only way to get it done this year and as we’ve seen across the country there were problems at the tournament either with teams testing, coaches testing positive and then in Indianapolis we even had officials testing positive so far,” Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said.

One official tested positive on Monday, but had contact with five other officials, resulting in all six being sent home from the men’s tournament.