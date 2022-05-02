SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Nebraska football program received NCAA violations regarding a special teams analyst on Monday.

In a news release, the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions said Nebraska had too many countable coaches and Scott Frost violated head coach responsibility rules. Nebraska, Frost and NCAA enforcement agreed “a former football special teams analyst provided technical or tactical instruction to student-athletes during practices and film sessions. He also assisted in tactical decisions during games.”

The penalties by the NCAA are listed as:

A one-year extension to the current probationary period (through April 2023).

A $10,000 fine.

A one-year show-cause order for the football head coach, plus a five-day suspension from all coaching duties during the championship segment of the 2022 football season.

A reduction of the number of football countable coaches by one for two days of practice during the spring 2022 season.

All noncoaching staff members will be removed from practice and competition for five consecutive days during the championship segment of the 2022 season.

In a post on Twitter, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said he was appreciative of the Nebraska staff to bring the “matter to a close.”

“We have had outstanding collaboration with the NCAA, and I want to thank the NCAA staff for their time and professionalism throughout this process,” Alberts said. “It is important for the Nebraska Athletic Department and football program to put his matter behind us and turn our full attention to the upcoming season.”

You can read the full statement on the NCAA website.