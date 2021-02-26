Navigating pothole season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are plenty of reasons to enjoy the winter warm up, but the freeze-thaw cycle also leads to potholes. On average, Americans spend $3 billion dollars a year to repair pothole-related damage to their car, according to AAA.

Potholes haven’t given Terry Finch vehicle trouble, but he’s seen others run into problems.

“I’ve seen people hit the potholes and ruin tires on their cars before, but I kind of keep an eye on it, try to miss them,” Driver Terry Finch said.

A Plus Towing manager Jeremiah Bethke says potholes can cause more than just tire damage.

“You can have suspension issues, you can have ball joints, you can have damage that just maybe changes the way your car drives or steers. Those things will have to be looked at by a repair shop, or if it’s a tire we can help with that,” A Plus Towing manager Jeremiah Bethke said.

There are steps drivers can take to help protect their cars including looking ahead for potholes and slowing down if they can’t be avoided.

“For the most part, you’ll be fine. You’re suspension is going to be okay, take care of you. In some cases, you won’t. You’ll get a flat; you’ll get a damage; you’ll have to pull over and call for help,” Bethke said.

Bethke also warns drivers to watch out for potholes filled with water that may look more like puddles.

As Finch has traveled throughout the city, he’s noticed city crews have been fixing potholes.

“Happy to see the city takes care of it as fast as they can,” Finch said.

You can report a pothole in Sioux Falls by using the city’s OneLink app.