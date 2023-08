SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of people from around the world were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the Washington Pavilion.

207 people took part in Friday’s naturalization ceremony.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Representative Dusty Johnson were there to congratulate the new citizens.

Just to name a few countries represented at today’s ceremony — Liberia, Ethiopia, Mexico, El Salvador, the Philippines and Thailand.