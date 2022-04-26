RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City and Native communities are hoping a forum starts up more conversations about racial prejudice. The goal is to shine a light on the impacts indigenous people have in town.

From Lakota Nation Invitational to the Black Hills Powwow and just everyday needs, Native Americans who live in Rapid City or visit from the Reservations make an enormous impact on the region’s economy.

Nearly $360 million are spent each year by Native Americans alone in Rapid City. They account for $14 million in local taxes and $11 million in state taxes.

“And if we lose our Native American brothers and sisters and the power of their dollar, we lose a lot of our economy,” Tom Johnson, CEO of Elevate Rapid City, said.

After racist comments were made by the owners of the Grand Gateway hotel a few weeks ago, the Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors and the Rapid City Human Relations Commission decided to start a very important conversation.

“The HRC did put out a response after the incident at Grand Gateway, stating really clearly that this is not the community that we want to live in. It’s not the community that we are trying to build and it’s definitely not the community that we want to leave to our children,” Amy Sazue, MOA/HRC, said.

So the department hosted this panel of speakers from the Native community, along with leaders in Rapid City.

“This is something that we have to talk about, I know it is very difficult. Some things are hard but we have to talk about it,” Bryan Brewer, LNI founder, said.

“I think that we created an environment to have some difficult conversations, to ask some difficult questions and then to just hear point blank how indigenous people in our community feel about the instances that happened at Grand Gateway and how they feel it impacts them,” Sazue said.

The HRC/MOA says this is just the beginning of combating racism in Rapid City and beyond.

The City hopes to hold more learning forums in the future. The MOA/HRC Department is urging the public to voice what they want to hear or learn about next.