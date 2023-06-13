SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Live music sounding out from the Levitt Shell in Sioux Falls has become a staple of the South Dakota summer.

“Music is everything to me,” said Stella Standingbear, who will perform at the venue on Saturday. “It’s something that I’ve known that I wanted to do since a very young age and started doing at a young age. It’s my outlet. It’s the way that I could express myself. It’s almost like my diary.”

The 24-year-old Standingbear lives on the Pine Ridge Reservation and is a member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe.

“My music is taking me there, and it seems like a great venue, too,” she said. “It’s a outdoor venue, so looking forward to that.”

25-year-old Mato Wayuhi of California grew up in Sioux Falls and is a member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe as well. He’ll also perform at the Levitt Shell on Saturday.

“I’ve really earned my stripes in Sioux Falls, from a musical standpoint,” Wayuhi said. “I started when I was 15, 16 playing at little dingy bars on the outskirts of town to five people, and then when I got off stage there were three people or two people.”

He’s since found considerable success. He composes for the TV show “Reservation Dogs” and his name is among those listed on the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30.

“It feels like a nice return, and I’m really grateful that I’m able to come back with kind of the things that I’ve learned and the tools that I’ve equipped myself with and the music,” Wayuhi said.

33-year-old Frank Waln of Illinois is a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe who was born and raised on the Rosebud Reservation. He, too, will soon be on stage at the Levitt Shell.

“Spectacular one-of-a-kind show, I tell people,” Waln said. “We’ve taken it all around the world. We’ve toured France, we’ve toured England, we’ve toured Germany a couple times, all around the US and Canada. But it’s going to look like a multi-genre music experience with electronic music, with beats, with also live instrumentation.”

It’s not just something you experience with your ears.

“I rap, I sing, I do poetry, so all three of us bring our talents, and of course the dancers,” Waln said. “They are brothers, they’re hoop dancers, they’ve been dancing together since they were young. They do several forms of Native American powwow dance.”

Hip hop is a common thread among their music.

“I would say it’s more like hip hop, rap, alternative,” Standingbear said. “So I like to use a lot of guitar in my music, and that could be seen as like, alternative, but the drums are mainly hip hop drums.”

“I’d describe it as multi-genre, ’cause my early work is definitely rooted in hip hop and you listen to it and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is hip hop,’ but my newer stuff, like I’m doing covers of Rolling Stones songs, Bob Dylan songs,” Waln said.

“In the past couple of years, I have ventured into some different, I would say some pop elements and some R&B … but I think the umbrella is kind of hip hop, so that’s kind of what I like to think of myself as doing,” Wayuhi said.

Wayuhi will perform as the headliner on Saturday, when Standingbear will be the opener.

“I’ll be bringing out a DJ to DJ for me,” Standingbear said. “I may play guitar. Maybe.”

“I’ll have a guitarist and a bassist … I’ll be doing some all original music for the most part, and then I will switch into kind of an acoustic set with my band, and then I will be doing some piano playing as well,” Wayuhi said.

Waln will perform at the Levitt Shell on July 7.

“I’m super excited,” Waln said. “Like I said, to showcase, I’ve perfected this show in stages around the world, to bring it home and just kind of show the family, show home state what I’ve been doing out there.”

Like any musician crafting and sharing their own voice, his experiences contribute to his art.

“It’s a unique mix of coming from South Dakota, coming from a reservation, coming from a unique culture and also getting the experiences that I had around the world,” Waln said.