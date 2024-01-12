PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – In our ‘Emergency and Hope on Pine Ridge’ series we’ve told you about the violence and drug abuse on the Pine Ridge Reservation… as well as the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s plea for more help from the U.S. government.

To understand the current relationship Native American tribes have with the U.S. government, you have to look back at the treaties. For the Oglala Sioux Tribe, perhaps the biggest is 1868’s Treaty of Fort Laramie.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Immediately after the treaty, the United States had 50 law enforcement officers, or funded 50 law enforcement officers, at Pine Ridge for the Oglala Sioux,” Conly Schulte, a lawyer with Peebles Kidder Bergin & Robinson LLP, said. “And keep in mind that the Lakota tribes gave us millions and millions of acres of land in exchange for these promises by the United States government. So following the treaties, the United States enacted the, in the early 20th century, the Snyder Act which acknowledges that the United States has an obligation to provide law enforcement on all Indian lands in the country.”

During the Nixon administration, Congress enacted the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act. Schulte says that statute allows tribes to enter into contracts with the federal government to take over obligations like law enforcement from the United States and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

“What the statute requires is that the United States funds that contract or fund the tribes pursuant to those contracts at a level that is no less than the United States otherwise would have spent had it carried out those services itself,” Schulte said. “So the question becomes, with regard to law enforcement, is well, what is that level of funding.”

In its emergency declaration, the Oglala Sioux Tribe called on President Joe Biden to direct Deb Haaland, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, to ask for enough funding to have 2.8 officers for every thousand people in the service population. Algin Young, chief of police with the tribe’s Department of Public Safety, told KELOLAND News the service population is 43,000 people. That would mean 120 officers.

Now you might wonder, why doesn’t the South Dakota state government help the tribe in their plight for more law enforcement resources? The answer to that comes down to sovereignty.

“The tribes are an independent government, they are not under the jurisdiction of the state government. So they have a government-to-government relationship directly with the United States,” Schulte said.

Schulte is one of the lawyers representing the Oglala Sioux Tribe in its lawsuit against the United States government.