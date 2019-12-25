Native American newsletter gaining popularity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A newsletter at a Sioux Falls high school is growing in popularity.

It started in 2017.

Recently, students unveiled the December issue.

Lincoln High School Freshman Everett Shangreaux is a staff writer for Mitakuye Oyasin.



In this December issue, Schangreaux writes about the Doctrine of Discovery.



“Just wanted everyone to know the truth behind it,” LHS Freshman Everett Shangreaux said.



The publication features Native American history, culture, current events, and more told from the perspectives of Native American students.



“These kids, they write, they edit, they talk, they work hard,” Native American History & Culture Teacher Janet Fleming-Martin said.

Lincoln High School Senior Delilah Rouse helped found the newsletter.



“It’s very important that our history is shared and our people are shared because one, we’re the first nation people of America and two, we live in South Dakota,” LHS Senior Delilah Rouse said.



The newsletter comes out monthly, and over the years it’s gone from four pages to eight pages.



The newsletter is attracting attention outside of Lincoln High School, even being featured at the South Dakota Indian Education Summit in the past.



“These kids are growing and they’re moving and they’re making a difference,” Fleming-Martin said.



Click here to read the latest edition of the newsletter.