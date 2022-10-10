SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown tradition returns to Sioux Falls Monday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.

The Native American Day Parade will take place Monday morning as local indigenous groups and organizations showcase their culture to the community.

The parade was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, but organizers say this year’s event should be bigger than ever.

Activities get underway with a prayer at 9 a.m. in Lyon Park. The Parade starts at 11 a.m. on 13 th and Phillips.

Roads will be closed in downtown Sioux Falls for the celebration.