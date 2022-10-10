SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After a two year absence due to COVID-19, the Native American Day parade returned to downtown Sioux Falls.

Hundreds of people lined Phillips Avenue Monday to celebrate Native American culture.

14-year-old Trista Camey and 7-year-old Amelia Dion were jingle dress dancing in Monday morning’s parade.

“Just a healing dance, when you dance you have good thoughts in your head and you heal the sick, stuff like that,” senior Miss Yankton Sioux, Trista Camey said.

“I have a lot of fun in parade, it’s fun, I think it’s not scary, I like to dance at powwow and go to parade,” junior Miss Yankton Sioux, Amelia Dion said.

This year’s theme is “We walk with our teachers.”

Over 50 floats which included local indigenous groups and organizations, were signed up for this year’s event, including the Medicine Voice Singers.

“We are Ho Pejuta, we are the only active drum group in Sioux Falls, we sing anywhere you ask us to sing,” participating in parade, Shaun Garnette said. “We are going to sing some prayer songs, my wife sings, we’ve got my aunt, she’s going to sing too, and we came to show our support.”

For some, this was their first year attending the parade. Anthony Ribas was here with his wife.

“Just seeing the people and visiting, and people enjoying themselves,” watching parade, Anthony Ribas said.

An event to help celebrate and educate.

“I’m glad it’s back, I’m so glad to see everyone supporting, the pow wow music, hearing all the music, it’s just great, it’s great, that’s what this community needs,” Garnette said.

A new event this year was a fun run that had over 90 runners. The first parade was held in 2018.