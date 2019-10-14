Native American Day Parade makes its way through downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a busy day in downtown Sioux Falls. Hundreds of people lined the streets Monday morning for the second Sioux Falls Native American Day Parade.

Traditional dancers, cultural music, and colorful floats… these are just some of the things that made up this years Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls.

“It’s an awesome way to make our people recognized as a nation especially in a diverse city as Sioux Falls, where there’s a lot of Natives in this community and it just gives us a chance to gather and come together,” parade participant, Jerald Red Buffalo said.

Sacred Hoops is one of the organizations being represented with a float in the parade this year.

“Most of these kids here are all Sacred Hoop basketball participants, and get as many kids involved as possible and trying to hand out as many Sacred Hoops basketballs,” parade participant, Bruce Allen said.

Aside from floats, many people made their way here just to watch the parade. It’s Erik Kafka and his daughter’s second year of enjoying the event.

“I think as it goes on we’re going to see larger numbers, I would say we’re already looking at more people here than we did last year,” watching parade, Erik Kafka said.

An event that is not only spreading awareness, but also bringing people together.

“I think it’s a good idea, Sacred Hoops is just happy to be part of it,” Allen said.

“I see different reservations represented here already, from Santee, from Marty, Sisseton, I think it’s good awareness for Native American’s day,” Red Buffalo said.

You can find a photo gallery of pictures from the parade here.