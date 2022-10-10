SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakotans celebrated Native American Day in a variety of ways to honor the culture and accomplishments of Indigenous people across the state. In Sioux Falls, the day started with a prayer service near downtown.

A steady drumbeat cut through the early morning chill of fall as people gathered in Lyon Park for a ceremony that was both spiritual and social.

“I’m seeing a lot of faces that I haven’t seen in quite a while, so that’s really great to be able to visit with my relatives,” Heather Goodface-Ferguson of Sioux Falls said.

An honoring song paid tribute to the Native American Day parade grand marshal Barb Jens and her volunteer work of teaching sewing skills to others.

“We made ribbon skirts to begin with, real simple ones. Taught them how to use a sewing machine and who’d of thought it would bring me to this? I’m so excited and honored and I just don’t know what to do,” Jens said.

While events like this are a chance for the people here to share their culture with the community-at-large, it’s something they do pretty much every day of their lives.

“Even just people I work with, they’re just like oh, do you prefer to be called Indigenous? Do you prefer to be called Native American? Anyone born in America is Native to America, so we’re Indigenous to this country,” Amanda Eastman of Sisseton said.

For the people here, Native American Day means a time for raising awareness and seeking reconciliation.

“For me, this day really means a time for us to get together and anytime we get together, I always consider that to be community wellness and healing,” Native American Day parade chair Char Green said.

Organizers were pleased with the strong turnout among the Indigenous as well as non-native people. A sacred space for everyone to come together.

“It just feels like family. It feels like home. It feels really good to be here,” Eastman said.

The prayer service also honored elders as well as children, who will carry on the culture to future generations.