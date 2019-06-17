Local News

Native American activist Frank LaMere dead at 69

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 01:18 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 01:19 PM CDT

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Native American activist Frank LaMere, who fought for a variety of causes and crusaded to close beer stores near a dry South Dakota Indian reservation, has died at 69.
    
LaMere's daughter, Jennifer LaMere, said that her father died Sunday evening at an Omaha hospital.
    
LaMere, who was a Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska member, worked for decades to close the four stores in Whiteclay, Nebraska, that sold millions of cans of beer near the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
    
LaMere also spoke out against the proposed Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. And he was active in the Nebraska Democratic Party and worked his way up to vice chairman.
    
But Judi Gaiashkibos with the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs says LaMere also had a talent for connecting with people regardless of their views.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Tour Northern California
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tour Northern California

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise