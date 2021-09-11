Nation’s top flying air guard wing recognized Saturday for past year’s deployment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Service men and women were honored today at the South Dakota Air National Guard base. The 114th Fighter Wing was welcomed home and recognized for their deployment over the past year. More than 400 were sent to 19 countries.

The 114th Fighter Wing has also been recognized as the top flying wing in the nation for the fifth year in a row by the National Guard Association of the United States.

“Being part of this unit, I already know how fantastic we are so winning the national recognition again for the fifth year time, it’s not surprising because, like I said, we are proud, professional people here in South Dakota and we execute our mission with excellence and pride every time we do it,” Master Sergeant Cynthia Major said.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Senator John Thune, Representative Dusty Johnson and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken were at the ceremony.