Nations most talented female golfers will be in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls is becoming a golf destination. In September the Sanford International will return to the Minnehaha Country Club. Before that happens, South Dakota’s largest city will welcome some of the nation’s most talented female golfers.

And Willow Run needs your help.

Willow Run golf course will soon have 144 women putting their way to be a part of the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

“It’s our fifth year of the GreatLIFE Challenge we look for 160 volunteers to come out and help support the event which has really become a player favorite on the Symetra Tour because of South Dakota nice,” GreatLIFE Volunteer Chair, Mutt Helms, said.

From keeping score, to driving a golf cart, to even hosting a player in your home there are a lot of ways to help.

“The best part about volunteering is you don’t need to know anything about golf. Bring your spirit for our state, our community, the game of golf these ladies will return it tenfold in their appreciation for this event and what South Dakota brings to them,” Mutt Helms said.

By volunteering, you’ll be helping talented athletes fulfill a dream of playing on the LPGA.

“The volunteers are an essential part our event. We couldn’t do the event without our volunteers and Sioux Falls is really good, they’ve been really supportive and we’ve had a tremendous amount of volunteers. But we’re still looking for more,” Golf for GreatLIFE Vice President, Jason Sudenga, said.

Another benefit of volunteering? You could also get free tickets to the Sanford International. The GreatLIFE Challenge starts August 29 and is $5 for adults to attend which goes back to local charities.