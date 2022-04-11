SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we get closer to summer, more road construction projects will start up all over the state.

Monday, April 11 kicks off National Work Zone Awareness Week.

It serves as an annual reminder for drivers to be attentive while traveling through work zones. Officials say anytime you see orange cones, it should be a sign to slow down.

“We just want to ask that take time, give yourself extra time to get to your destination, plan your trip ahead of time whether it’s to work or where ever. There are different routes you can take that hopefully would less congestion,” said Harry Johnston, SD DOT, Sioux Falls Area Engineer.

On Monday at 4:30 p.m., the South Dakota Department of Transportation will host a Facebook live event to highlight a few of the key road construction projects happening across the state.