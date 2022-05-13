SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report from the National Weather Service confirms there were five tornadoes in South Dakota and two in Minnesota during Thursday’s extreme weather.

The locations of the confirmed tornadoes:

Castlewood, S.D./Hamlin County: EF2, peak wind 120 mph

Gary, S.D. / Deuel County: EF2, peak wind 135 mph

Rauville, S.D./ Codington County: EF1, peak wind 110 mph

Dumont, M.N./ Taverse County : EF1 peak wind 100 mph

Norcross, M.N./ Traverse County: EF0 peak wind 80 mph

Tunerville, S.D./ Deuel County: EF1 peak wind 100 mph

Webster, S.D./ Day County: EF1 peak wind 100 mph

