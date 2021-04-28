National Walleye Tour reeling in anglers to KELOLAND

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) – A national fishing tour is reeling in hundreds of anglers to KELOLAND.

The area along the Missouri River near Chamberlain and Oacoma can be a popular fishing and boating spot. So popular that over the next two days, anglers will be competing in the National Walleye Tour.

“This is the very first tournament of the 2021 series so we are excited to get here, we actually started a year ago, the planning, getting it all together,” tournament director for National Walleye Tour, Anthony Wright said.

While the event doesn’t start until tomorrow, business owners like Brian Melcherk say his store has been busy.

“Gas, bait, kind of everything going out the door,” owner North Bay One Stop, Brian Melcherk said. “We’ve got great fishing, great community, I think everybody is reaping the rewards of the tournament, so it’s a real good deal.”

The tour runs April 29th through the 30th, it is expected to bring in hundreds of anglers from all over the United States.

“We are very honored to host the National Walleye Tour here and looking forward to, I believe there’s 111 teams coming in, which are comprised of a pro angler and a co angler,” director Chamberlain-Oacoma Area Chamber of Commerce, Taryn Weidt said. “The fisherman are at all of our hotels, so they are kind of spread out across Chamberlain and Oacoma, and I think a lot of them have reached capacity so that is nice to see.”

An event Melcherk is looking forward to.

“Stop by and see us, we’ve got great staff, friendly people, we’ve got most everything you need, I think it’s great for the community,” Melcherk said.

The tournament starts Thursday morning at 7 am.