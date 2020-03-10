National Veterans Golden Age Games is coming to Sioux Falls

Exciting news for Sioux Falls – the National Veterans Golden Age Games will be coming to the city in 2022.

Tuesday the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System announced that the city will be hosting the event for veterans.

“It’s both abled and disabled veterans that can compete, there are adaptive sports, there are regular, full capacity sports, and also visually-impaired sports for the veterans, there’s bowling, bocce ball, basketball, track and field, it’s just a variety of events including dominoes and pool,” VA Health Care System Director Lisa Simoneau said.

The event is for veterans 55 years and older who receive VA Health Care — like Korean War Veteran Gilbert Bassett who competed in Alaska last year.

“Gib was very fortunate, he got a gold medal in golf, second place in horseshoes, and second place in air pistol,” Gilbert’s wife, Barbara Bassett said.

The event is expected bring at least 1,200 veterans to compete.