YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Archery is about to take over Yankton this weekend.

The 2023 National Roundup starts on Friday.

The tournaments are expected to bring in more than 300 archers from across the country.

The competitions include the First Dakota Classic and the NFAA Outdoor National Target Championships.

Archers range in age from eight to eighty.

The tournaments will be held at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center.

Both events are free and open to the public.