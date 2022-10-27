SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is once again taking part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

While the law enforcement center is usually closed on Saturdays, the lobby will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event allows people a safe and secure way to dispose of unwanted or expired medications.

“There’s no forms to fill out you just simply walk in, there’s a couple of bins in our lobby and you just drop the medication in there and we can take it from there and safely dispose of it,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Sioux Falls police also have a drop-off available year around in the LEC lobby, which is normally open Monday through Friday.