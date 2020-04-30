National Pork Producer’s Council issues call to action

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND News has been reporting, America’s pork producers have been hit hard by COVID-19 and many are heading toward bankruptcy.

That’s why the National Pork Producers’ Council has issued an immediate Call to Action, urging members of Congress to take swift action.

Tuesday, President Trump signed an Executive Order requiring the nation’s meat packing plants to remain open, but even so, producers say while that’s a step in the right direction, more needs to be done.

Hog farmers are losing millions of dollars in personal losses after several meatpacking plants shutdown, including Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

Chris Bomgaars, who comes from a pig farming family in Orange City, Iowa, is the CEO and founder of EveryPig.

“The reality on the ground right now is there’s mass mass euthanization of animals happening, we are hearing about producers euthanizing tens of thousands of animals right now because they don’t have anywhere to go with them and no one wants to do that, it’s an absolutely heartbreaking situation,” Bomgaars said.

As part of the Cares Act, Congress passed $23 billion for ag producers, but it comes with a $125,000 cap on each commodity.

Bomgaars, along with other producers, wants Congress and President Trump to remove that cap.

“All these midwestern states, South Dakota and Iowa, are so heavily dependent on ag and right now all the mid-size, even the large farmers are really getting squeezed economically and who knows if they are going to come back and because once they are out of farming they don’t come back, and that’s why we are really trying to draw attention to this coronavirus food assistance program and getting these limitations, commodity limitations lifted,” Bomgaars said.

“It seemed like a lot of money a month ago, things have really drifted away from us, we need to make sure we go and get some additional support, if we want domestic food production in this country, and we do, during this national crisis, we’ve got to be willing to walk with these producers,” Congressman Dusty Johson said.

But for now, Congressman Johnson is hopeful meatpacking plants will reopen soon.

“We want to make sure these facilities get opened up safely, the president’s Executive Order makes it clear they need to follow all the CDC guidelines, but we do need to make sure they do get opened, because for the 500 independent family farms that sell to Smithfield, they don’t have any place to take their pigs that has the potential to create economic ruin, even in the short term,” Johnson said.

Johnson says Congress is drafting another bill that would allow an additional $50 billion into helping producers.

There’s been some pushback on the president’s Executive Order.

The National Employment Law Project issued a statement.

It reads, in part, “President Trump’s anticipated Executive Order requiring the nation’s meat production plants to remain open will gravely jeopardize the health and safety of the 500,000 workers in the meatpacking industry.”