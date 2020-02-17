National Pheasant Fest returning to Sioux Falls in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a successful run in 2018 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, the National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic is coming back in 2021.

More than 28,000 people attended the tradeshow here run by Pheasants Forever. Not only is it returning next year, Sioux Falls is now going to be in the event’s rotation of host cities.

“Yes it went so well in 2018 and now they’re going to bring it back in 2021 and now we’re going to be on the rotation, I mean it’s everything we’ve ever worked for. We’re ecstatic,” Teri Schmidt with the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

Schmidt says the trade show brought in nearly $4 million in economic impact to Sioux Falls.