National Parks money redirected to Trump’s “Salute to America”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Millions of dollars “primarily intended to improve parks across the country” will be redirected to help cover the costs related to President Trump’s July Fourth event.

That’s according to the Washington Post.

The National Park Service will redirect nearly 2.5 million dollars.

According to the post, that amount is just a fraction of what Trump’s event will cost.

The post said two unnamed individuals familiar with the agreement confirmed the use of those funds.

The administration hasn’t released a total price tag, but Trump tweeted today that the celebration would cost quote “very little” and that the only incurred expense will be the fuel needed for a ceremonial flyover of military aircraft. This year’s Fourth of July event is called “Salute to America.”

It will feature some changes from the typical celebration in Washington, including a speech by Trump at the Lincoln Memorial and a display of military weaponry.