National Night Out looks to bring ease to neighborhoods after recent gun violence.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The recent shootings happening across the nation have been leaving people uncertain of their safety, but law enforcement and members of the community are looking for a bright side by giving people a national night out.

Several neighborhoods are taking the night to celebrate their fellow neighbors and the ones who help keep them safe.

Brienne Maner has lived over on Pepper Ridge for a good majority of her life.

“I have really good memories of my childhood and I just really love this neighborhood, and I always knew this would be a great place to raise a family,” Maner said.

She’s also a member of her local neighborhood watch: the Pepper Ridge Association, but recent shootings have made that watch feel all the more stressful.

“I have a two-year-old daughter and never in my life have I felt more protective,” Maner said. “I think any talk about gunshots and gun safety is putting everybody on edge.”

One night is hoping to take that edge off: The National Night Out is a time for folks of various neighborhoods to come together and partake in activities with fellow neighbors and local law enforcement.

“We’ve made a point over the last few years to make sure that a police officer visits at least one of those and the Fire Department is out there too, I think, and they try to stop by as many as they can,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Activities are set up by either police or local neighborhood groups for people to relax and unwind; Maner and her family are planning on hosting a backyard movie night.

“It’s fun. It’s a fellowship. It’s breaking bread with one another having a meal,” Maner said.

“We have an incredible police department that is there for us for whatever we need as is our city administration; they’re an open door right now. So, if there’s any needs or concerns, they’re listening,” Maner said.

“They can talk about issues. Obviously, the police officers that stop out there they can relay any problems that have happened in their communities, maybe things that we’re not aware of,” Clemens said.

If you’re looking for a way to escape that feeling of unease today, you might not have to travel far, in fact, it could be right outside your door.

“I don’t know what we can do other than show up and wrap our arms around each other as a community and let each other know that we are here for each other and that we’re listening to each other,” Maner said.

If you’d like to see a list of participating neighborhoods click here.