SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neighborhoods across Sioux Falls will take part in the annual National Night Out.
The block parties and cookouts on Tuesday are meant to bring neighbors together as well as get to know police, fire fighters and city officials.
“National Night Out is really just designed for people to come out, get to know your neighbors, have a good time,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said. “One of the side benefits is when they know people, know their neighbors, they’re more likely to look out for them, recognize suspicious activity.”
The following locations will be participating in National Night Out:
|Misty Glen Mobile Home Park, 6301 W Misty Glen Place
|6:30-8:30 p.m.
|Woodwind Lane between 49th and 51st Streets
|6:00-8:00 p.m.
|300 Block N French Ave
|6:30-8:30 p.m.
|200 Block N Marquette Ave
|5:30-8:00 p.m.
|Lower Terrace Park
|7:00-8:00 p.m.
|Summit Events Hall, 315 N Summit Ave
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|900 Block of W 36th Street
|6:30-8:30 p.m.
|Lowell Elementary, 710 W 18th Street
|6:00-8:00 p.m.
|Lyon Park, 600 S Phillips Ave
|6:00-8:00 p.m.
|St. Marks Lutheran Church, 2001 S Elmwood Ave
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|1100 Block S 2nd Ave
|6:00-8:00 p.m.
|McKennan Park shelter, 400 E 26th St
|6:00-8:00 p.m.
|Emerson Park, 400 E 26th St
|6:00-8:00 p.m.
|900 Block N Savannah Drive
|6:30-7:30 p.m.
|9000 Block W Gill Circle
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|4200 Block S Bond Ave
|6:00-7:00 p.m.
|Picnic Shelter, 2700 Block S Lake Ave
|6:00-8:00 p.m.
|1700 Block S Spring Ave
|6:00-8:00 p.m.
|Peace Lutheran Church 5509 W 41st St
|7:00-8:00 p.m.