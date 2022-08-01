SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neighborhoods across Sioux Falls will take part in the annual National Night Out.

The block parties and cookouts on Tuesday are meant to bring neighbors together as well as get to know police, fire fighters and city officials.

“National Night Out is really just designed for people to come out, get to know your neighbors, have a good time,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said. “One of the side benefits is when they know people, know their neighbors, they’re more likely to look out for them, recognize suspicious activity.”

The following locations will be participating in National Night Out:

Misty Glen Mobile Home Park, 6301 W Misty Glen Place6:30-8:30 p.m.
Woodwind Lane between 49th and 51st Streets6:00-8:00 p.m.
300 Block N French Ave6:30-8:30 p.m.
200 Block N Marquette Ave5:30-8:00 p.m.
Lower Terrace Park7:00-8:00 p.m.
Summit Events Hall, 315 N Summit Ave5:30-7:30 p.m.
900 Block of W 36th Street6:30-8:30 p.m.
Lowell Elementary, 710 W 18th Street6:00-8:00 p.m.
Lyon Park, 600 S Phillips Ave6:00-8:00 p.m.
St. Marks Lutheran Church, 2001 S Elmwood Ave5:30-7:30 p.m.
1100 Block S 2nd Ave6:00-8:00 p.m.
McKennan Park shelter, 400 E 26th St6:00-8:00 p.m.
Emerson Park, 400 E 26th St6:00-8:00 p.m.
900 Block N Savannah Drive6:30-7:30 p.m.
9000 Block W Gill Circle5:30-7:30 p.m.
4200 Block S Bond Ave6:00-7:00 p.m.
Picnic Shelter, 2700 Block S Lake Ave6:00-8:00 p.m.
1700 Block S Spring Ave6:00-8:00 p.m.
Peace Lutheran Church 5509 W 41st St7:00-8:00 p.m.