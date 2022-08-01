SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neighborhoods across Sioux Falls will take part in the annual National Night Out.

The block parties and cookouts on Tuesday are meant to bring neighbors together as well as get to know police, fire fighters and city officials.

“National Night Out is really just designed for people to come out, get to know your neighbors, have a good time,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said. “One of the side benefits is when they know people, know their neighbors, they’re more likely to look out for them, recognize suspicious activity.”

The following locations will be participating in National Night Out: