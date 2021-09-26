National Music Museum expansion now open to the public

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – A project three years in the making is finally open for the public in Vermillion. The Lillibridge Wing of the museum officially opened to the public on Friday.

The renovations and expansion to the Music Museum has added up to a price tag of 11 and a half million dollars. The expansion includes new office spaces, a gallery for rotating exhibits and a new concert hall.

“What it allows for is us to totally renovate and change our exhibitions, okay, they will be modernized, story-telling, opportunities for interaction for young people, for people that want to study, people that want to do research,” Scott Lawrence, Chair of the Board of Trustees for the museum, said.