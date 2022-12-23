SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a news release Friday afternoon, Governor Noem announced that the South Dakota National Guard will now be assigned to help with snow removal on the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations.

This comes a day after Noem announced that the National Guard would be hauling firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. The Guard will also haul timber to the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

According to the release, these actions will be carried out in conjunction with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety and the DOT.

The first announcement on Dec. 22 came one full week after a letter from RST President Scott Herman was sent to state offices requesting a disaster declaration.

According to the release, “when the tribes request help, it is evaluated to see if it is an appropriate use for our National Guard.”