National Guard soldiers welcomed home in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After serving in Europe for 10 months, soldiers of the South Dakota Army National Guard were welcomed home at Lincoln High School on Saturday.

In addition to being welcomed home by their friends and families, the soldiers were also welcomed by Gov. Kristi Noem and South Dakota’s three members of Congress: Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson.

“For me, this is the most important place in the world to be right now. To welcome home our soldiers who’ve been gone for 315 days serving our country, keeping us safe, is a very special honor for me,” Noem said.

Before the soldiers were released from their active duty and departed to spend the day with their families, they were also gifted stools with the American flag on them.

The stools were made and donated by Yankton High School students.