SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 soldiers from the National Guard in Rapid City will be welcomed back at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The ceremony for the 109 soldiers South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company will be at The Monument Theater in Rapid City

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The soldiers served on a 10-month deployment to Cuba, where the unit has been providing detention operations support to Joint Task Force Guantanamo, according to a National Guard news release.

The unit arrived in the U.S. on Oct. 30 and has been completing demobilization requirements at Fort Bliss, Texas, before returning to South Dakota.

Expected speakers for the ceremony include Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Mike Rounds, Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, SDNG Adjutant General and Capt. Pat Moran, 235th commander.