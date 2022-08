SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration will recognize National Fentanyl Prevention Day.

Fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

Only two milligrams is a potentially lethal dose.

An estimated 107 thousand people in the US died of drug overdoses and poisonings last year — 67% involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.