National Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Saturday is “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”

The annual event provides people with a safe way to dispose of unwanted or unused medication.

The Sioux Falls Police Department will take part in Saturday’s event, but it also offers a drop-off location year around.

“It was so popular, we had so many drugs coming in that we ended up getting our own bins for people to drop off prescriptions drugs any time,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls police said.

The Law Enforcement center in Sioux Falls will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.