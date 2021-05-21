SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today people used their regular work commute as a time to get active as it’s National Bike To Work Day.

It’s not only good for the environment, but it’s good for your physical and mental health to get active.

And for National Bike To Work Day, Suzannah Reaves put her helmet on and got moving.

“Honestly, it’s a pretty nice way to start today. Have a cup of coffee, hop on your bike and enjoy the morning,” Reaves said.

Her commute is about 8 miles, a trip she hasn’t taken by bike until today.

“Some of my friends around town are avid bikers and they were just posting about it on social media and kind of inspired me to just enjoy the morning and bike to work instead of drive,” Reaves said.

And even if you decide to bike to work just once a week or once a month, that physical activity can still make a difference.

“It keeps your blood flowing and your heart pumping. And then just in general, you’re going to be in a better mood. When you get to work, you’re going to feel invigorated, adds years to life,” Tuesday Vander Weide said.

To celebrate the day Spoke-n-Sport greeted bicyclists with breakfast and coffee at its new location in Sioux Falls. And even if you didn’t bike to work today, Store manager Tuesday Vander Weide recommends trying to incorporate it in the future.

“When I bike home from work, that, that time that we spend in our car, just thinking about how our day went really can like irk us and we get home stressed. But when I bike home from work, it all just dissipates. It’s really a fantastic thing,” Vander Weide said.

Vander Weide says there has been a high demand for bikes in Sioux Falls. If you’re in the market for a new one this summer, don’t wait.