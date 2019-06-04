Narcan saving lives in Minnehaha County

Narcan is saving some lives during the opioid crisis in Minnehaha County.

Officials reported deputies used Narcan three times with the person waking up.

That isn’t always the case.

Rural Ambulance Quality Assurance Director Dr. Jeff Luther says he looked at a recent case of a person in Minnehaha county who had overdosed before.

“Overdosed in Las Vegas and did have Narcan yet went home, the roommate had the Narcan, but wasn’t there and once they responded, it was too late.”

In this EMS report, Luther also said overdose deaths jumped from 4 to 20 from 2017 to 2018. He expects that trend to continue.