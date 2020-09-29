NAMI to help parents cope during pandemic

The pandemic can create a lot of extra stress on parents, especially those with children who have emotional or behavioral issues.

That’s why the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI is going to be holding a free online course to help parents navigate through these uncertain times.

The coronavirus affects people differently and at times it can be overwhelming to children with behavior issues.

“With the pandemic parents are under a lot of stress right now and if they have a child with a mental health condition they may need some extra support and NAMI is pleased to offer that,” NAMI executive director Wendy Giebink said.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering parents a lesson in basics, covering almost everything from recognizing symptoms of mental illness to available treatments for their children.

“For example anxiety depression or obsessive compulsive disorder and it’s very difficult for them to navigate they’re used to being in a routine; school is a part of that routine, friends are a part of that, social isolation kicks in and sometimes it makes it even more difficult and it does put pressure on the family,” Education Outreach Consultant Marilyn Charging said.

The six-week program, which is taught by trained teachers who are also the parents of children who experience emotional or behavioral difficulties, also focuses on parents’ mental health.

“How you can you take of yourself, because parents need support when they’re going through a situation with their child and they need to know they’re not alone it’s not their fault and there are a lot of avenues for help for them,” Wendy Giebink said.

NAMI Basics class starts October 5th. To get signed up click here.