SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — Three people killed in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Sisseton have been identified.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, it was after 11 p.m. on Saturday when a 2012 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Roberts County Road 28 left the road and entered the west ditch. The car was airborne after it struck an approach. The car then rolled and started on fire.

At this point, authorities aren’t sure who was driving the car. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene: Serena Brant, 30; Stacy Brant, Sr., 59; and Anthony Janisch, 33. All three were from Sisseton.

A 29-year-old man from Sioux Falls has serious non-life threatening injuries, which are being treated at a Fargo hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released is preliminary.