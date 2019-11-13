Names released in weekend crash west of Ridgeview

RIDGEVIEW, S.D. (KELO) — The man who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Ridgeview Saturday night has been identified.  

Authorities say a semi pulling an empty grain trailer was heading west on U.S. Highway 12 and preparing to turn when it was struck by a Ford pickup. The pick went into the north ditch and rolled. 

The driver of the pickup, 61-year-old Roger Allen of Mission, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 16-year-old passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, received minor injuries. He was taken to a clinic in Eagle Butte. 

The 45-year-old semi driver of Emporia, KS was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt. 

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary. 

