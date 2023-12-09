MT. VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — The names have been released of the people that were involved in a fatal car crash two miles south of Mt. Vernon on Wednesday, December 6.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2014 Caterpillar highway maintainer, driven by 63-year-old Steven Leroy Groseth, of Corsica, was driving northbound on 397th Avenue.

A 2011 Chrysler 200 driven by 24-year-old Calvin John Boluyt, was traveling southbound on 397th Ave at the I-90 overpass.

The Caterpillar drifted into the ditch then overcorrected crossing the center line into the path of Chrysler 200. The vehicles collided in the southbound lane of the roadway.

The driver of the Chrysler, Calvin John Boluyt, of Corsica, SD, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Caterpillar was not injured.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing an investigation of the crash.