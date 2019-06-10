Names released in separate, rollover fatal crashes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the names from two separate fatal crashes last week.

On Tuesday, 83-year-old Leota Frandsen, of Martin, died in a rollover north of Tuthill in Bennett County. On Wednesday, Jaxon Klempel, 17, of Reva, died when his truck lost control, tipped and rolled on Sorum Road in Harding County.

Both were not wearing seatbelts, were thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

