Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The names have been released from a fatal crash last week east of Rapid City. 

The Department of Public Safety says 40-year-old Candace Arapahoe, of New Town, died when the truck she was in failed to negotiate a right turn, crossed the centerline, went into the ditch and rolled.

Twenty-two-year-old Russel Martinez had serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

The crash happened on Highway 44, 45 miles east of Rapid City on Thursday. 

The crash remains under investigation.

