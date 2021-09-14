Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The names have been released from a fatal crash last week east of Rapid City.

The Department of Public Safety says 40-year-old Candace Arapahoe, of New Town, died when the truck she was in failed to negotiate a right turn, crossed the centerline, went into the ditch and rolled.

Twenty-two-year-old Russel Martinez had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened on Highway 44, 45 miles east of Rapid City on Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation.